Safety Car after opening lap Bathurst 1000 crash

The Repco Bathurst 1000 has had an early Safety Car intervention after an opening lap crash involving Jamie Whincup.

While the race started in relatively dry conditions, there was still standing water on the exit of Turn 1.

It has now come to light those puddles are from a burst water main further up Mountain Straight.

As the field headed up the straight, Whincup lost traction in the water, tagging Jack Perkins in the #9 Erebus Motorsport ZB Commodore.

Perkins came off the bumper of Car #8 (Brad Jones Racing), making contact with Car #100 (Dick Johnson Racing), before going back towards Whincup.

It caused chaos behind, as a number of cars were caught up in the incident.

Zak Best (#55 Mustang) smacked the concrete wall on drivers’ left trying to avoid the spinning Car #9, putting the Best/Thomas Randle Mustang out of the race.

Further back, the Team 18 cars made front-to-rear contact, while the #4 BJR ZB Commodore also incurred bonnet damage.