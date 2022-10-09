> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

Sunday 9th October, 2022 - 7:54pm

Full results from the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 28
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +27.066s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +31.763s
4 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +39.685s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +40.326s
6 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +46.358s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +46.369s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +47.661s
9 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +70.143s
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +70.782s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +72.877s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +73.904s
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +75.599s
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +86.016s
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +86.496s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +87.043s
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +88.091s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +92.523s
19 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF
20 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF

