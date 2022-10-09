Red flag at Japanese GP after Sainz crash

The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix has been red flagged following a Carlos Sainz crash on the opening lap.

Heavy rain lashed the Suzuka circuit as the race got underway, Sainz aquaplaning off midway around the opening lap.

Sebastian Vettel also left the road at the start following contact with Fernando Alonso into the opening corner.

Further around the lap, Pierre Gasly, who’d started from the pit lane, collected an advertising hoarding.

Alex Albon was also a first-lap casualty, the Williams having a mechanical problem as he ground to a halt on the approach to the Spoon Curve.

The Safety Car was deployed for Sainz’s crash before the red flag was shown once the field was under control.

Max Verstappen holds the lead during the stoppage from Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

A message from the FIA, received by Speedcafe.com, stated: “Red Flag due to worsening weather conditions and recovery operations required on track.

“Restart time will be confirmed by Race Control.”