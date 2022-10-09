Pit lane start for Gasly in Japanese Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly will start the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from pit lane after a number of changes were made to his car under parc ferme conditions.

The Frenchman qualified only 17th after struggling with the brakes following a change prior to Saturday’s all-important session.

Changes were made in accordance with parc ferme rules to the front brakes for the race.

However, it has subsequently come to light that Gasly will also have a new rear wing assembly, front wing ballast, and suspension set-up have been changed.

“The changed rear wing assembly is of a different specification from the one used during Qualification,” read a stewards report.

“The part was replaced with the approval of the FIA Technical Delegate as per article 40.3.

“As the rear wing assembly is a different specification and was changed whilst the car was in parc ferme and the suspension setup has also changed, the competitor is required to start the race from the pit lane per article 40.9 b) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

Max Verstappen starts today’s race from pole position, and could wrap up the championship should he win and claim the bonus point for fastest lap.

The Japanese Grand Prix begins at 14:00 local time (16:00 AEDT/01:00 ET/06:00 BST).