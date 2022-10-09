Payne undaunted in face of possible front row start on Bathurst debut

Matt Payne is undaunted by the prospect of starting from the front row in shocking weather conditions in his first Repco Bathurst 1000.

The 20-year-old makes his Great Race debut as co-driver to Lee Holdsworth, who qualified second-quickest on a wet Friday afternoon at Mount Panorama.

The #10 Penrite Mustang was then locked in to second on the starting grid when the Top 10 Shootout was cancelled due to even heavier rain which left standing water and rivers on the race track.

While race day weather is not expected to be as bad, there is still a very high chance of rain, with forecasts of 6mm to 10mm.

Speaking before the Shootout was indeed cancelled, Payne was unfazed when asked by Speedcafe.com about the idea of starting in such circumstances.

“I think I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think I was ready,” he stated.

While a downpour might have saved Car #10 from potentially losing a front row, it was still a sad moment for Holdsworth.

The 39-year-old retires from full-time driving at season’s end, with Payne taking over his seat, and hence this year’s Bathurst 1000 is likely to have been his last chance to drive a Supercar in a Shootout at Mount Panorama.

“It’s a little bit of an empty feeling for me,” admitted Holdsworth.

“I really wanted to have a crack at my last Top 10 Shootout and didn’t get to do it.

“They made the right call [to cancel the session]; the track was ridiculously bad with the water, the rivers.

“Our cars would probably be aquaplaning in third gear and we probably wouldn’t have reached full throttle for the whole lap.

“So, it wouldn’t have been that entertaining for people to watch anyway, but yes, still a little bit empty, but very happy to be starting off the front row.”

The Warm Up is scheduled for 08:00 and Race start itself at 11:15 local time/AEDT.