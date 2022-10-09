MSR looking into ‘strange’ steering rack issue

Matt Stone Racing is aiming to get to the bottom of a steering rack issue on Jack Le Brocq’s ZB Commodore before the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Le Brocq is sharing the #34 Truck Assist Racing entry with Aaron Seton, who crashed heavily in Practice 5 yesterday.

The third-generation racer speared into the tyre wall at The Esses.

While MSR was able to repair the car overnight, an issue with the steering rack arose during the Sunday morning Warm Up session.

The car spent a large chunk of the 20-minute encounter in the garage

“Look, the guys did an awesome job overnight to get it back together; it wasn’t in a great way,” said Le Brocq.

“Credit to the boys, they did an awesome job overnight. It’s one of these fickle places with the steering racks and pressure and binding and all that sort of stuff.

“We had a little bit of binding even in the wet then, so it’s always a little bit concerning, especially when we’re probably going to have a dry day today.

“We’ll look into it now and work out what’s going on and sort it out.”

Pressed further on the issue, Le Brocq added: “Just in the heavy load when the front is down we’re getting that bind, which you should never really get in the wet.

“Like, you shouldn’t ever get to see that load.

“It’s a bit strange, but they guys will look into it, they know what they’re doing and we’ll sort it out for the big one.”

Will Davison set the pace in a wet Warm Up aboard the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang.

Le Brocq/Seton are set to start the Great Race from 25th on the grid.

Meanwhile, the Blanchard Racing Team entry returned to the circuit in the Warm Up after sitting out Practice 6 due to an air jack issue.

The Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to begin at 11:15 AEDT.