Moffat blasts Kostecki’s ‘dickhead’ driving after Cutting spin

James Moffat says Brodie Kostecki was “driving like a dickhead” when he turned around the #6 Tickford Racing entry on Lap 46 while battling for the effective lead of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Moffat was running sixth in the Monster Energy Mustang which he stepped back into after Cameron Waters had pitted from the lead during the Safety Car period which transpired laps earlier, losing those five positions only because cars previously behind had stayed out.

Kostecki was arguably effectively second given that was his ranking among those who had just pitted, albeit having sat fourth when Tim Blanchard ended up in the tyre barriers after contact with Nick Percat, causing the Safety Car.

On the second lap after the restart, the Erebus Motorsport driver showed the nose at The Cutting and made contact which caused Moffat to spin, but stay off the walls.

The incident was investigated and stewards opted to take no further action, and Waters would pass Kostecki in the final stint to earn the final podium place for he and Moffat.

Nevertheless, the man on the receiving end expressed his displeasure about the clash, post-race.

“It was probably going okay for us until Brodie just drove like a dickhead at The Cutting and turned us around and put us on the back foot, really, for the rest of the day,” he said.

“So, proud of the team for just putting their heads down and not giving up and Cam drove the wheels off it like he always does.

“So, to get back up on the podium is nice.

“We probably just weren’t quite fast enough with the car speed and then when you get stuck behind cars, it’s just so difficult to follow in these current generation cars.

“So, you’re really only got a lap or two pull a move, and otherwise it’s usually follow-the-leader.”

Kostecki was sparing in his commentary on The Cutting incident, but suggested Moffat had himself to blame.

“Just don’t turn in,” the #99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore pilot told selected media including Speedcafe.com.

Kostecki finished fourth, having been partnered again by David Russell in Car #99 after they had shared a podium in 2021.