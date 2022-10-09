Heimgartner bemoans ‘loser’ driving after Goddard crash

Andre Heimgartner has slammed rivals driving like “absolute losers” after his Brad Jones Racing car was involved in a massive crash at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Zane Goddard (#5 Ford Mustang) ran off the track at The Chase on Lap 5 attempting a pass on Greg Murphy in the #51 Erebus wildcard.

Goddard rejoined out of control in front of Heimgartner’s co-driver, Dale Wood, and Matt Campbell in the #26 Penrite Mustang.

Both had nowhere to go, with Wood swiping the front of the Tickford Mustang before Campbell speared into the side of Goddard.

It caused the race’s second safety car intervention after an opening lap melee on Mountain Straight.

Goddard, Wood, and Campbell all walked away from the incident.

“Some of these people don’t realise this is 161 laps, and they’re driving like absolute losers,” said Heimgartner, who watched on from the garage.

“Hopefully they get their shit together and we don’t have more Safety Cars and ruin more cars, because… everyone puts in so much effort.

“Then for everyone just to take everyone out like that, and especially that last one, is pretty wild.

“I’d be surprised if my car isn’t seriously damaged and would need to be obviously rebuilt on the jig and stuff.

“It’s just not what anyone needs and we’re only on lap bloody [five].”

Wood was seen in tears on the broadcast in the BJR garage.

“This whole build-up is all about this one moment — about going racing,” he said.

“I felt like we had a very good opportunity with this team, with the people I’m with, it’s all awesome.

“And then for it to be over so soon, it’s gutting.

“This is what you wait all year for, this what you work towards all year and for it to be over so soon I’m absolutely spewing, of course.”

Race Control advised the incident will be investigated post-race, while Race Director, James Taylor, noted over the management channel it is “the driver’s responsibility to rejoin safely”.

Earlier in the weekend, Heimgartner told Speedcafe.com he believed this year’s Great Race was his strongest chance yet at clinching a victory.