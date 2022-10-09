> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Halfway at the Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th October, 2022 - 3:16pm

View images from Sunday morning – race day – at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0022
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0033
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0183
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0224
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0345
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0436
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0457
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0788
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0856
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0959
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A8189 (1)
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9399
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9424
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9435
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9450
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9581
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9629
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9740
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9776
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9812
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9909
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9919
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_P6A0212
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_P6A0225
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_P6A0254

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]