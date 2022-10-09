> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 start crash

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th October, 2022 - 2:52pm

Speedcafe.com’s own, Richard Gresham, was on the scene for the opening lap crash at the Repco Bathurst 1000 as the field made its way up Mountain Straight.

CLICK HERE for the details.

SC Z90_9453 copy
SC Z90_9454 copy
SC Z90_9484 copy 2
SC Z90_9485 copy
SC Z90_9488 copy
SC Z90_9489 copy
SC Z90_9491 copy
SC Z90_9493 copy
SC Z90_9494 copy
SC Z90_9495 copy
SC Z90_9498 2copy
SC Z90_9498 copy
SC Z90_9504 copy
SC Z90_9506 copy
SC Z90_9509 copy
SC Z90_9510 copy
SC Z90_9511 copy
SC Z90_9524 copy
SC Z90_9525 copy
SC Z90_9531 copy
SC Z90_9542 copy
SC Z90_9548 copy

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]