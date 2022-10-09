> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Atmosphere at the Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th October, 2022 - 8:14am

All the atmosphere from around the grounds at the 2022 edition of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Pictures: Richard Gresham

SC DDZ7_6637 copy
SC DDZ7_6640 copy
SC DDZ7_6717 copy
SC DHZ7_6808 copy
SC DHZ7_6841 copy
SC DJZ7_6564 copy
SC DJZ7_6568 copy
SC DJZ7_6850 copy
SC DPZ7_6625 copy
SC DPZ7_6694 copy
SC DZ7_6555 copy
SC DZ7_6558 copy
SC DZ7_6562 copy
SC DZ7_6621 copy
SC DZ7_6630 copy
SC DZ7_6632 copy
SC DZ7_6634 copy
SC DZ7_6659 copy
SC DZ7_6665 copy
SC DZ7_6674 copy
SC DZ7_6686 copy
SC DZ7_6699 copy
SC DZ7_6708 copy
SC DZ7_6786 copy
SC DZ7_6794 copy
SC DZ7_6805 copy
SC DZ7_6823 copy
SC DZ7_6834 copy
SC Z90_7665 copy

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]