> News > Supercars

DOWNLOAD: Bathurst 1000 victory poster

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th October, 2022 - 7:54pm

Download your free poster celebrating Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander’s victory in the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE to download your poster.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]