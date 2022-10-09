Davison ‘gutted’ after crashing out of Bathurst 1000

Will Davison has confirmed that the race-ending incident that put Car #17 out of Bathurst less than 20 laps from the chequered flag was not caused by a mechanical issue.

“So disappointed to not finish the race today,” said the Shell V-Power Racing Team driver.

“We worked so hard to get ourselves back in the fight after an early incident. Unfortunately, I made a slight mistake on cold tyres.

“I’m absolutely gutted that we couldn’t finish the race and keep battling.”

Up to that point, Car #17 was caught up in multiple incidents that left the driver’s side covered in mud and missing a headlight, yet it was still soldiering on.

“It was tricky conditions out there in the first stint,” said Will’s brother and co-driver, Alex Davison.

“We were pretty competitive in those conditions. I lost a couple of spots off the start and the carnage at Turn 1.

“Unfortunately, once the track dried out, I locked a front brake at The Chase, which greatly ruined our day.

“Fortunately, we were able to get the car out and get back onto the lead lap during a Safety Car.”

“Will did an amazing job to gain all those positions and getting us back into contention. Unfortunately, Will had an off and that was the end of it,” Alex added.

“I feel bad that I put us in a position, where Will was having to push like hell and was under more pressure than we should have been.

“I’m pretty disappointed in myself for making that mistake.”

Dick Johnson Racing’s other entry, the #100 Mustang of Anton De Pasquale and Tony D’Alberto, finished the Repco Bathurst 1000 in seventh position.