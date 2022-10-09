> News > Supercars

Davison fastest in wet Bathurst Warm Up

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 9th October, 2022 - 8:41am

Alex Davison in the #17 Mustang during the Warm Up before handing over to Will Davison

The Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Will Davison has set the pace in a wet Warm Up for the Repco Bathurst 1000 with his final lap of the session.

Davison denied James Golding morning bragging rights at Mount Panorama with a 2:22.4594s after the chequered flag, before Lee Holdsworth moved to second on a 2:23.1357s in the #10 Penrite Racing Mustang which he qualified on the front row.

PremiAir Racing’s Golding (#31 Subway ZB Commodore) ended up third, from Tickford Racing’s James Courtney (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang) and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Garth Tander (#97 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore), with pole-sitter Cameron Waters eighth in Tickford’s #6 Monster Energy Mustang.

It was a relatively trouble-free session although Aaron Seton drove back into the garage early in the piece in the #34 Truck Assist ZB Commodore which was back on-track for the first time since his Practice 5 crash, but he and primary driver Jack Le Brocq both got subsequent mileage.

After his run-in with Macauley Jones (#96 Wet & Forget ZB Commodore) at The Esses in Qualifying, Shane van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) was seen getting impatient with Chris Pither (#22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore) as they ran down the hill in the latter half of the session, although they did not make contact.

Warren Luff had a tour up the Murray’s Corner run-off area in Nick Percat’s #2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore, but that was an innocuous incident.

As usual, teams conducted pit stop practice, including rotor changes and driver changes, with a notable initiative being the laying down of towels, mats, or the like to keep the incoming driver’s boots from getting too wet.

While there was no rain, the track had been quite wet for a slightly late session start of 08:10 local time, and 2020 race winner van Gisbergen set the early pace.

His 2:25.9368s was the fastest first flyer and his 2:23.9341s was the fastest second flyer, before Golding took over top spot with a 2:23.1853s in the 13th minute.

That was still the quickest lap when the chequered flag came out, before Davison and Holdsworth were among those to jump up.

Will Brown (#9 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) had been second when the 20 minutes elapsed but ended up sixth, from Craig Lowndes (#888 Supercheap Auto ZB Commodore), Waters, Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy’s ZB Commodore), and 2021 race winner Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore).

All that remains now is the race itself, with the start of the 161-lapper officially scheduled for 11:15 local time/AEDT.

Results: Warm Up

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:22.4594  
2 10 Penrite Racing L.Holdsworth/M.Payne Ford Mustang GT 2:23.1357 0:00.6763
3 31 Subway PremiAir Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Holden Commodore ZB 2:23.1853 0:00.7259
4 5 Snowy River Racing J.Courtney/Z.Goddard Ford Mustang GT 2:23.5409 0:01.0815
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/G.Tander Holden Commodore ZB 2:23.5654 0:01.1060
6 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Holden Commodore ZB 2:23.7380 0:01.2786
7 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/D.Fraser Holden Commodore ZB 2:23.7751 0:01.3157
8 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 2:24.2124 0:01.7530
9 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Holden Commodore ZB 2:24.2506 0:01.7912
10 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/F.Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 2:24.3887 0:01.9293
11 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 2:24.4559 0:01.9965
12 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/M.Campbell Ford Mustang GT 2:24.4890 0:02.0296
13 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/Z.Best Ford Mustang GT 2:24.7500 0:02.2906
14 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Holden Commodore ZB 2:24.7735 0:02.3141
15 96 Kubota M.Jones/J.Boys Holden Commodore ZB 2:24.8669 0:02.4075
16 35 Truck Assist Racing T.Hazelwood/J.Ojeda Holden Commodore ZB 2:24.9309 0:02.4715
17 8 R&J Batteries Racing A.Heimgartner/D.Wood Holden Commodore ZB 2:25.1494 0:02.6900
18 4 SCT Racing J.Smith/J.Evans Holden Commodore ZB 2:25.4264 0:02.9670
19 20 Alspec Racing S.Pye/T.Everingham Holden Commodore ZB 2:25.4296 0:02.9702
20 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/W.Luff Holden Commodore ZB 2:25.5186 0:03.0592
21 100 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:25.5520 0:03.0926
22 22 PremiAir Coca Cola Racing C.Pither/C.Hill Holden Commodore ZB 2:25.6680 0:03.2086
23 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts T.Slade/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 2:25.8115 0:03.3521
24 118 Caltex Young Stars M.Chahda/J.Robotham Holden Commodore ZB 2:26.2724 0:03.8130
25 51 Boost Mobile Racing 51 R.Stanaway/G.Murphy Holden Commodore ZB 2:27.3136 0:04.8542
26 18 IRWIN Racing M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso Holden Commodore ZB 2:27.7337 0:05.2743
27 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/A.Seton Holden Commodore ZB 2:28.5173 0:06.0579
28 56 Tradie Racing J.Kostecki/K.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT    

