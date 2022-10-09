Carrera Cup finale red flagged amid filthy track conditions

The final race prior to the Repco Bathurst 1000 has been red-flagged at Mount Panorama.

The 400th championship race for Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia started under Safety Car owing to poor track conditions, with the race stopped on Lap 4.

Following the first flying lap, Jackson Walls and Christian Pancione both fired off on into The Chase.

While Walls was able to get out, Pancione found himself stranded in the mud.

The Safety Car picked up the field at the start of the fourth lap, before the race was called.

It is understood that clean up works are happening on the exit of Hell Corner.

The Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to start at 11:15 local time/AEDT.