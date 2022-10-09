97 engineer Edwards in shock after first Bathurst 1000 win

Andrew Edwards could scarcely believe that he had won the Repco Bathurst 1000 for the first time after Shane van Gisbergen took the chequered flag.

Formerly of Brad Jones Racing, Edwards was recruited to Triple Eight for the 2022 campaign after the defection of David Cauchi to Grove Racing.

“I’ve got nothing,” he said in the moments after the finish.

“I don’t know where I am; crazy.

“I appreciate the team for bringing me on and letting me have this experience.

“I mean, it was faultless while we won today. It was awesome.

He added, “I’ve been doing this a long time, obviously, and had a lot of heartache here.

“So, to pull it off with the team and with Shane and Garth [Tander, co-driver], they were amazing.

“I mean, they were just faultless today.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m sorry.”

On talking to van Gisbergen as he came under pressure from Chaz Mostert in the final laps, Edwards said, “I think he was just needed some focus.

“So, you know, really he just wanted me to talk to him.

“You know, he just wanted someone to know that they’re there, and head down, you know.

“Chaz was quick and pushed us hard.”