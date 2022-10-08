Wild 86 crash as rain pours down at Bathurst

Race 2 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series round has been red-flagged after a spectacular two-car crash at The Chase as heavy rain falls at Bathurst.

In what was two separate incidents turned into one, Bradi Owen was already stuck in the gravel trap on drivers’ left when Alex Hadden lost the rear through the kink on Lap 4.

Hadden had snagged the gravel and already started rolling when his #75 machine hit the already stranded Car #25 of Owen, which stopped it from going all the way over.

Both drivers were able to exit their vehicles relatively unscathed, both from the passenger side, although Hadden had particular difficulty doing so given his was facing the sky.

Zach Bates had been leading at the time the red flag was called, having just started his fifth lap.

The race had already been put under Safety Car with less than a lap of racing elapsed when there was contact up Mountain Straight which saw Luke van Herwaarde and James Holdsworth hit the wall.

The latter drove back to the pits but the former was unable to proceed due to heavy front-end damage, although he was able to walk to the medical car.

The Top 10 Shootout for the Repco Bathurst 1000 is due this afternoon at 17:05 local time/AEDT.

Update 15:29 AEDT

Rivers of water are now running down the edge of the main straight on drivers’ right and also across the exit of Hell Corner.