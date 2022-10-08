Waters/Moffat yet to decide who will start from Bathurst pole

Tickford Racing Car #6 will start the Repco Bathurst 1000 from pole position but it’s yet to be determined whether Cameron Waters or co-driver James Moffat will be at the wheel for the race start.

“We’ll look at the weather in the morning and that’ll probably dictate who starts a little bit, but yeah, we haven’t actually decided who’s going to start the race,” Waters told Speedcafe.com.

Waters also scored pole position for the 2020 race – albeit in dry conditions – before then co-driver Will Davison made the race start in dry conditions, who was also at the wheel during a wet spell in the latter part of the race.

“I guess in 2020 when the wet came it was probably just the strategy we were on,” Waters added. “Will was in the car when Shane [van Gisbergen] was in the car and we lost track position and that was it. So yeah, we’ll just see what the weather is like in the morning and go from there.”

Water and Davison lost the 2020 race by 0.8663sec to van Gisbergen and Garth Tander, who start seventh in tomorrow’s race after a three-place grid penalty for an incident with Macauley Jones in Friday’s qualifying session.

Waters said that the team didn’t entertain the possibility that the weather would see the Top Ten Shootout cancelled, which it was for the first time in Bathurst history.

“We weren’t really thinking like that – we were thinking more, get into the shootout – make the shootout and give it everything in it [the shootout], but obviously it was pretty speedy in that session in the wet, the car, and we got it on P1 – we weren’t thinking like that at all.”

“The lap time was probably a bit irrelevant, but I think we were pretty competitive in those kinds of conditions, it was running which tyres when and whatnot – I think it didn’t really matter. That whole session we were pretty competitive alongside Chaz [Mostert] and Will and even Lee [Holdsworth].”

“In 2020 we were a lot closer to the win than we were last year; last year we didn’t have the car speed. I think so far this week we’ve been pretty competitive in the dry; but yeah, there are five or six cars all pretty close. We’ve obviously in pretty good shape going into the race but it’s anyone’s to win.”