Verstappen: Norris should be more respectful after Q3 near miss

Max Verstappen believes Lando Norris needs to be “a bit more respectful” after the McLaren driver had to take to the grass late in Qualifying for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Ahead of the final flying laps in Qualifying 3, Norris closed on Verstappen as the Red Bull driver exited 130R, a high-speed left-hander towards the end of the lap.

Both drivers had steady out laps as they looked to protect their tyres, with the McLaren pilot backing off down the preceding straight to open the gap.

Working to his own programme, Verstappen then began to aggressively weave to generate temperature as he exited the left-hander.

As he did so, swerving to the left, Norris had accelerated and was approaching at speed.

Committed to a gap that was closing, the Brit took to the grass to avoid contact.

It was an exchange that caught the eye of the stewards, who summoned both drivers following the session.

“We were all on our out lap,” Verstappen, who went on to claim pole position, explained.

“We were all lining up to try and create a gap for everyone.

“Somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane, but I was at the point of accelerating, but I was on very cool tyres, so I had like a little moment. That’s why he had to drive around me.

“But if he was just a bit more respectful then everyone is anyway already lining up.

“I don’t think anyone is trying to pause into that last chicane, so basically by trying to pass me you create that kind of problem.”

The Dutchman claimed pole by 0.01s over Charles Leclerc at the end of the session, his best time proving to be his first in Qualifying 3.

However, that remains provisional pending the outcome of the stewards’ hearing (and post-Qualifying scrutineering).

If Verstappen wins and takes the bonus point for the fastest lap, he will win the 2022 world drivers’ championship tomorrow.

Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix begins at 14:00 local time (16:00 AEDT/01:00 ET/06:00 BST)