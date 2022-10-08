Verstappen keeps pole after Qualifying reprimand

Max Verstappen will start the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from pole position after receiving a reprimand from the stewards.

The Dutchman faced the prospect of losing top spot following Qualifying after stewards investigated a moment between him and Lando Norris in the final minutes of the session.

Norris took to the grass to avoid contact with Verstappen as the McLaren driver accelerated around 130R prior to beginning his final flying lap.

As he did, the Red Bull driver ahead also looked to accelerate, only to slew sideways and close the gap the Brit was targeting.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris) and team representatives and reviewed video and timing evidence,” the stewards’ summary read.

“The driver of car 1 was aware of car 55 in front and car 4 approaching from behind and decided to accelerate at precisely the same time as car 4 decided to overtake car 1.

“Unfortunately, due to lack of tyre temperature on car 1, the driver temporarily lost control of the car causing it to ‘snap’ anti-clockwise.

“The driver of car 4 stated that this was simply an unfortunate incident however it is the driver’s responsibility to at all times maintain control of their car.

“Regarding [the] penalty, all previous breaches of this nature have resulted in a Reprimand hence a similar penalty is imposed in this case.”

Verstappen will therefore hold on to pole position, one he claimed by just 0.01s over Charles Leclerc in a dramatic finale to the Qualifying hour.

Norris meanwhile will start 10th, the slowest of those who progressed to Qualifying 3, in Sunday’s race.

The Japanese Grand Prix begins at 14:00 local time (16:00 AEDT/01:00 ET/06:00 BST).