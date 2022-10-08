Verstappen in control in final practice for Japanese GP

Max Verstappen has topped the final practice session for this weekend’s Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman headed the dry session by two-tenths from Carlos Sainz, who was shadowed by Charles Leclerc in the final 60-minute outing before the meaningful running starts.

As the pit exit opened, all 20 runners headed out on the dry circuit – including Mick Schumacher in his replacement Haas chassis.

The early pace was set by Sainz, who managed a 1:35.491s, only for Sergio Perez to go faster and Verstappen faster still with 1:32.050s.

A mistake from Nicholas Latifi saw the Williams driver run long at the final chicane, lifting some of the green matting behind the apex kerb.

After 10 minutes, the two Red Bulls headed the two McLarens, Lando Norris faster than Daniel Ricciardo, then the two Scuderia AlphaTauris with Yuki Tsunoda faster than Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen was a second clear of Perez in second, the Mexican, in turn, a second clear of Norris.

The Red Bull pair boxed following their initial runs with both sides of the garage relaxed.

In keeping with standard practice despite the wet sessions on Friday, the opening minutes were focused on high-fuel running, with a large spread from the front to the back of the field – more than six seconds.

At the halfway point, George Russell had improved to second best and Lewis Hamilton fourth, both on the soft compound tyres.

The Alpine’s also had strong pace, with Fernando Alonso slotting into second with Esteban Ocon flashing across the line soon after to go third.

Alonso’s time was a 1:32.553s, usurping Hamilton’s 1:32.900s, while Ocon managed a 1:32.685s – the Enstone pairing using the medium tyres.

Their efforts coincided with the qualifying simulation phase beginnig, with the two Ferraris soon topping the session with Sainz at 1:30.965s and Leclerc 1:31.388s.

A strong lap from Alex Albon saw the Williams driver rise to fourth fastest with a 1:32.399s, slotting in between Verstappen and Alonso.

On a set of medium tyres, Verstappen improved to go second best with a 1:31.316s, 0.3s away from Sainz.

The session ended with the Dutchman fastest, Sainz slipping to third from Leclerc with Alonso fourth, Perez fifth, and then the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton.

The top 10 was rounded out by Norris, Ocon, and Stroll, with Ricciardo 11th best, 1.1s away from Verstappen’s 1:30.671s, set in the latter minutes on a set of soft tyres.

Qualifying follows, in a session that is also expected to remain dry, at 15:00 local time.

Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 3