Super2 race cancelled amid Bathurst downpour

Race 2 of Round 5 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Mount Panorama has been cancelled due to torrential rain.

The decision was announced via the series’ official Twitter page, which advised: “The Super2 final race in Bathurst has been cancelled after a recent downpour at the Mountain.”

The Top 10 Shootout for the Repco Bathurst 1000, the next session on the programme after Super2, is scheduled for 17:05 local time/AEDT.

The session which was to have immediately preceded the Super2 race, one for Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, was also cancelled.

Before that was due to get underway, a chaotic Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series race ended early when heavy rain led to a spectacular crash at The Chase.

Super2 Race 1 on the afternoon prior ended early due to fog up the top of the Mountain, although with enough laps officially completed for Tickford Racing’s Zak Best to claim all 150 points for the win.

Best had put the #78 FGX Falcon on pole position for that race and led for the handful of green flag laps before the Safety Car was called initially for an incident for MW Motorsport’s Angelo Mouzouris (#6 Nissan Altima).

Tyler Everingham, in another MWM entry, has qualified on pole position for Race 2 but will not get the chance to convert it into victory.

