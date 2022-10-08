> News > Supercars

Starting grid: 2022 Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th October, 2022 - 6:57pm

The pole-sitting #6 Tickford Racing entry

With the Top 10 Shootout cancelled for the first time in the event’s history, the starting grid for the Repco Bathurst 1000 has been set.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters has officially earned pole position for the #6 Monster Energy Mustang which he will share with James Moffat, and either of those two will line up on the front row alongside Penrite Racing’s Lee Holdsworth or Matt Payne in the #10 Mustang.

The only changes to the starting grid relative to the results of Qualifying are those caused by the three-position grid penalty incurred by Shane van Gisbergen, after he turned Macauley Jones into a wall in the final seconds of that session.

The #97 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore is set to start from seventh position, promoting Erebus Motorsport’s wildcard #51 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore to fourth, from the #17 Shell V-Power Mustang and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s #2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore.

Warm Up for the Repco Supercars Championship field is due at 08:00 local time/AEDT, with no change to the start time of the 161-lap Race itself, which is 11:15.

Starting grid: Repco Bathurst 1000

Pos     Num     Team/Sponsor Primary driver Co-driver Car
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
2 10 Penrite Racing Lee Holdsworth Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT
3 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB
4 51 Boost Mobile Racing 51 Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy Holden Commodore ZB
5 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT
6 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Warren Luff Holden Commodore ZB
7 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB
8 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Zane Goddard Ford Mustang GT
9 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki David Russell Holden Commodore ZB
10 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus William Brown Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB
11 100 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
12 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood Holden Commodore ZB
13 31 Subway PremiAir Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe Holden Commodore ZB
14 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB
15 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Zak Best Ford Mustang GT
16 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Craig Lowndes Declan Fraser Holden Commodore ZB
17 56 Tradie Racing Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki Ford Mustang GT
18 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Matt Campbell Ford Mustang GT
19 35 Truck Assist Racing Todd Hazelwood Jayden Ojeda Holden Commodore ZB
20 20 Alspec Racing Scott Pye Tyler Everingham Holden Commodore ZB
21 22 PremiAir Coca Cola Racing Chris Pither Cameron Hill Holden Commodore ZB
22 96 Kubota Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Holden Commodore ZB
23 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Holden Commodore ZB
24 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore Holden Commodore ZB
25 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Aaron Seton Holden Commodore ZB
26 118 Caltex Young Stars Matthew Chahda Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore ZB
27 4 SCT Racing Jack Smith Jaxon Evans Holden Commodore ZB
28 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Tim Slade Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]