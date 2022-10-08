Starting grid: 2022 Bathurst 1000

With the Top 10 Shootout cancelled for the first time in the event’s history, the starting grid for the Repco Bathurst 1000 has been set.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters has officially earned pole position for the #6 Monster Energy Mustang which he will share with James Moffat, and either of those two will line up on the front row alongside Penrite Racing’s Lee Holdsworth or Matt Payne in the #10 Mustang.

The only changes to the starting grid relative to the results of Qualifying are those caused by the three-position grid penalty incurred by Shane van Gisbergen, after he turned Macauley Jones into a wall in the final seconds of that session.

The #97 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore is set to start from seventh position, promoting Erebus Motorsport’s wildcard #51 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore to fourth, from the #17 Shell V-Power Mustang and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s #2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore.

Warm Up for the Repco Supercars Championship field is due at 08:00 local time/AEDT, with no change to the start time of the 161-lap Race itself, which is 11:15.

Starting grid: Repco Bathurst 1000