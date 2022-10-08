Seton crashes in Bathurst 1000 Practice 5

Aaron Seton has caused a red flag in Supercars Championship Practice 5 after finding the wall at the top of the Mountain at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Seton, who is sharing the #34 Truck Assist Racing ZB Commodore with Jack Le Brocq, crashed at The Esses approximately halfway through the hour-long session.

Replays show the Bathurst rookie took a significant amount of kerb heading down the hill, before locking the wheels and impacting the tyre barrier.

Seton was seen on the broadcast walking away from the incident, with the car being recovered from under the tyre wall.

“I just locked that left-hand front going over The Esses and once I locked that I couldn’t get it unlocked and I was a passenger,” he said.

“It was completely my fault and yeah so sorry to the boys and Jack. Hopefully we can get the car going for later today.”

Asked whether he knew the extent of the damage, Seton said: “Nah I haven’t had a chance to have a good look yet, so hopefully we can get it going for later today.”

Earlier in the session, Jamie Whincup hit the wall at Griffins Bend, though he was able to return to the pits in the #88.

Prior to that, Kurt Kostecki caused a red flag in the #56 Tickford Racing entry after going straight on into the tyre wall at the same spot as Whincup.

At the time of the red flag, Matt Campbell had the quickest time in the #26 Grove Racing Ford Mustang he shares with David Reynolds.