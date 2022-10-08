Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:30.224
|1:30.346
|1:29.304
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:30.402
|1:30.486
|1:29.314
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:30.336
|1:30.444
|1:29.361
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:30.622
|1:29.925
|1:29.709
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:30.696
|1:30.357
|1:30.165
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:30.906
|1:30.443
|1:30.261
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:30.603
|1:30.343
|1:30.322
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:30.865
|1:30.465
|1:30.389
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:31.256
|1:30.656
|1:30.554
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:30.881
|1:30.473
|1:31.003
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:30.880
|1:30.659
|
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:31.226
|1:30.709
|
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:31.130
|1:30.808
|
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:30.894
|1:30.953
|
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:31.152
|1:31.439
|
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:31.311
|
|
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:31.322
|
|
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:31.352
|
|
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:31.419
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:31.511
|
|
