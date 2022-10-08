> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th October, 2022 - 6:23pm

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:30.224 1:30.346 1:29.304
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:30.402 1:30.486 1:29.314
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:30.336 1:30.444 1:29.361
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:30.622 1:29.925 1:29.709
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:30.696 1:30.357 1:30.165
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:30.906 1:30.443 1:30.261
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:30.603 1:30.343 1:30.322
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:30.865 1:30.465 1:30.389
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:31.256 1:30.656 1:30.554
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:30.881 1:30.473 1:31.003
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:30.880 1:30.659
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:31.226 1:30.709
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:31.130 1:30.808
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:30.894 1:30.953
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:31.152 1:31.439
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:31.311
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:31.322
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:31.352
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:31.419
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:31.511

