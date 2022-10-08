Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|21
|1:30.671
|
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|27
|1:30.965
|+0.294s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|26
|1:30.980
|+0.309s
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|20
|1:31.320
|+0.649s
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|24
|1:31.514
|+0.843s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|28
|1:31.530
|+0.859s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|25
|1:31.589
|+0.918s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|26
|1:31.747
|+1.076s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|21
|1:31.750
|+1.079s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|24
|1:31.838
|+1.167s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|27
|1:31.860
|+1.189s
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|26
|1:31.946
|+1.275s
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|23
|1:31.971
|+1.300s
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|24
|1:32.222
|+1.551s
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:32.290
|+1.619s
|16
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|23
|1:32.366
|+1.695s
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:32.377
|+1.706s
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|23
|1:32.385
|+1.714s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|25
|1:32.868
|+2.197s
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:32.881
|+2.210s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]