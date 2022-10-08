> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th October, 2022 - 3:29pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 21 1:30.671
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 27 1:30.965 +0.294s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 26 1:30.980 +0.309s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 20 1:31.320 +0.649s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 24 1:31.514 +0.843s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 28 1:31.530 +0.859s
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 25 1:31.589 +0.918s
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 26 1:31.747 +1.076s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 21 1:31.750 +1.079s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:31.838 +1.167s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 27 1:31.860 +1.189s
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 26 1:31.946 +1.275s
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:31.971 +1.300s
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:32.222 +1.551s
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 22 1:32.290 +1.619s
16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 23 1:32.366 +1.695s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:32.377 +1.706s
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:32.385 +1.714s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 25 1:32.868 +2.197s
20 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:32.881 +2.210s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]