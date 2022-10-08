Murphy ‘not surprised’ by Stanaway making shootout

Greg Murphy has declared he is not surprised by co-driver Richie Stanaway making the Top 10 Shootout at Bathurst.

Stanaway starred in Friday’s wet qualifying session, winding up fifth in the #51 Boost Mobile-backed Erebus Motorsport wildcard.

The Kiwi is making his first Supercars start in three years after being unceremoniously dumped by Garry Rogers Motorsport at the end of the 2019 season.

Murphy, who is set for his first Great Race in eight years, was beaming after Stanaway earned a berth in the shootout.

“I’m super impressed, but I’m honestly not surprised,” Murphy told Speedcafe.com.

“That’s why he’s done what he’s done, that’s why I’m here a part of it.

“That’s why I’ve been speaking the way I’ve been speaking since this whole thing was put together.

“I’m a believer and it’s a great story and I’m glad I’m part of what’s going on.

“It’s like what we talk about with Shane [van Gisbergen], Cam Waters, all these best drivers in the field,” he added.

“Yes he does come to the top a little bit more than some in the wet but that’s that innate special touch that the best-of-the-best have got.

“I don’t think what happened today is a shock to a lot of people.”

Murphy/Stanaway were robbed of track time on both Thursday and Friday with mechanical troubles limiting mostly the former’s seat time.

The 50-year-old would not be drawn in to comment on the entry’s chances of a strong result.

“Everything is real but it doesn’t mean anything in respect of starting to try to think about what’s possible,” added Murphy.

“I’m refusing to because it’s Bathurst.

“I’m still not fast enough in a straight fight to be able to probably maintain enough of a position in some respects.

“I haven’t had enough time, I haven’t driven in the wet yet. These are all just awesome parts of this whole journey.

“I think the race is going to determine a lot around that. I feel that maybe I’m probably going to find a rhythm and maybe find a few things and learn a bit in the race.”

Supercars Practice 5, for co-drivers only, is scheduled for 10:20 AEDT.