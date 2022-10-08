Mud causes parking closures at Bathurst 1000

Wet weather at the Repco Bathurst 1000 has forced the closure of some of the public car park due to mud.

Rain — which was forecast for all four days of the event — has persisted, water-logging the grounds of Mount Panorama.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, as much as 50 millimetres of rain is predicted to fall in Bathurst on Saturday.

While some of Thursday and Friday’s track action took place in relatively dry conditions, the venue’s public car park has turned to mud.

On Friday, event organisers deemed the priority car park inaccessible, with the exception of 4WDs.

That has now extended to the entire public car park outside the main entry gates, though it has been reported that Supercars has said “parking is at your own risk”.

Event organisers have implemented alternative transport options for fans, including a bus service running between Bathurst town and the circuit.

“If you’re heading to the track today for the Repco Bathurst 1000 consider taking public transport from the CBD,” read a Facebook post on the official Mount Panorama Circuit page.

“Shuttle buses are running regularly between the CBD and the circuit.”

Supercars issued a statement earlier in the week assuring fans the event will go ahead as planned despite inclement weather.

Practice 5 (10:20 AEDT) and Practice 6 (13:00 AEDT) precede the Top 10 Shootout at 17:05.