LIVE: Saturday at the Bathurst 1000
Everingham claims Bathurst Super2 pole for Race 2
Mud causes parking closures at Bathurst 1000
Kellett remains in frame for Foyt IndyCar seat
Murphy ‘not surprised’ by Stanaway making shootout
Whincup qualifying switch ‘the right decision’
Love clinches Carrera Cup opener at Bathurst
Schumacher’s practice crash extra costly
Van Gisbergen explains Bathurst 1000 qualifying incident
500cc world champion Phil Read dies
GALLERY: Friday at the Bathurst 1000
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]