Kellett remains in frame for Foyt IndyCar seat

AJ Foyt Racing is still not ruling out fielding Dalton Kellett again in the 2023 IndyCar Series despite having now announced a contract with Santino Ferrucci.

The latter will drive the Texas-based #14 entry next year while Indy Lights race winner Benjamin Pedersen had already been announced as steering a car based out of Indiana.

Ferrucci’s signing would, seemingly, make a continuation of Kellett’s tenure less likely, although the squad is still looking at a three-car programme.

“Obviously, it just comes down to people,” said President Larry Foyt of running three cars.

“You have to be able to have all the right people to make it happen.”

He added, “The only person we’re talking to is Dalton.

“Obviously, he’s been a part of the team, there’s a desire to work together, but we both know we have to go out and find some people to make that happen.

“We’re not going to do anything unless it was really going to strengthen the team. We’re both on the same page on that.”

Kellett has driven for the Foyts since 2020, originally on a part-time basis, and counted Kyle Kirkwood, Tatiana Calderon, and JR Hildebrand as team-mates this year.

Kirkwood is returning to Andretti Autosport, with which he won the 2021 Indy Lights title, while the latter two shared the third car which dropped off the grid midway through the season due to sponsorship trouble.

The 2023 season opens at St Petersburg on the weekend of Sunday, March 5.