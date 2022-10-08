Holdsworth not rethinking retirement after blistering pace

2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 winning co-driver Lee Holdsworth is salivating over what will be his final Top 10 Shootout at Mount Panorama this afternoon.

The Grove Racing driver, who is retiring from full-time racing at the end of the 2022 season, was second-fastest in yesterday’s qualifying session, 0.2128s adrift of provisional pole sitter Cam Waters’ 2:23.6168.

“Very happy with the pace of the car,” Holdsworth told Speedcafe.com.

“From the word go, we were pretty competitive; I was able to push hard and have confidence in the car.

“Obviously to make the shootout is just unreal – there’s no better place to do it.

“I’m looking forward to this afternoon when I can roll out second last.”

Holdsworth will share the #10 Mustang with Matt Payne, who will replace him in the second seat at Grove Racing next season alongside David Reynolds.

With flood warnings and severe weather warnings across parts of New South Wales, with rainfall seeing the main carpark at Mount Panorama closed, this afternoon’s 16:05 AEDT shootout is scheduled during predicted thunderstorms for an added challenge for drivers.

“Everyone’s a shot at pole in the shootout,” Holdsworth said.

“We don’t know what the track conditions are going to be like; sometimes you’re better off going first, sometimes you’re better off going last, sometimes you’re better off going in the middle, and especially with what’s going on with the weather we don’t know whether it’s going to be wet or dry.

“It’d be great if it was dry so we could all have a red-hot crack – tight up against the wall over the top. But I’m just going to give it everything like I always do and like any shootout I’ll be going for pole.”

The competitiveness of the #10 car hasn’t prompted a rethink of Holdsworth’s decision to retire from full-time racing, however.

“I would have been disappointed to come here and have no pace,” he said.

“I knew this one was coming up and I’d already made the call [to retire], and this place is a special place and sometimes it brings a bit more out in you.

“I know that I’ve got that to come in the future as well for endurance drives for a long time.

“It’s nice to be retiring whist you’re still competitive, that’s what I always wanted to do, but I still feel it’s the right time.”