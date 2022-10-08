Everingham claims Bathurst Super2 pole for Race 2

MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham has put the #27 Nissan Altima on pole position for Race 2 of Round 5 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Bathurst.

Everingham will share the front row with Grove Racing’s Matt Payne in the #10 Nissan Altima after prevailing by a margin of 0.2112s, with Race 1 winner Zak Best, Cameron Hill, and series leader Declan Fraser rounding out the top five.

The session was officially declared wet but with no rain falling, the race line had already dried out significantly by the time the Super3 field rolled out for their 15 minutes.

The track had thus continued drying when the Super2 half of the session started, but the 2:08.9921s set by Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen (#26 VE Commodore) in Super3 was still faster than anyone in the higher class went on their first flyer, the best of those being Hill’s 2:09.2357s.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver had started on used tyres and was back into pit lane for a set of greens for the #111 VF Commodore next time around as Everingham, who did begin on new rubber, took over the ascendancy with a 2:08.6154s.

Everingham continued to increase his pace, to a 2:07.7853s on Lap 3 and a 2:07.5959s on Lap 4 before heading back to the pits and putting his cue in the rack.

Payne had taken up second on a 2:07.8071s as Best, Hill, and Fraser returned to the race track with their new set of tyres.

Hill moved up to third with a 2:08.0962s in the 15th and final minute prior to the chequered flag, after which team-mate Fraser moved up to fourth on a 2:08.2831s in the #777 VF Commodore, before Tickford Racing’s Best usurped both with a 2:08.0536s in his #78 FGX Falcon.

Jay Hanson (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) ended up sixth, from Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore), Super3 pole-sitter Allen, Aaron Seton (#30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore), and Thomas Maxwell (#3 MWM Nissan Altima).

MW Motorsport had repaired Angelo Mouzouris’ #6 Nissan Altima after his crash at Griffins Bend in Race 1 and he would qualify 11th outright on a 2:09.1479s.

McLean tapped the wall opposite John Hinxman Vista during the session while Super2 class debutant Reef McCarthy (#999 Image VF Commodore) bumped it harder as he qualified 16th outright.

The earlier, Super3 half of the session began with a prang for title contender Brad Vaughan when he understeered on his way to The Dipper and then whacked the wall with the left-rear.

Replays suggested that a failure within the left-front suspension of the #5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon precipitated the understeer moment and while Vaughan could drive back to the pits, Allen’s main challenger had been lost to the session.

The Eggleston driver was left to romp to pole position by a margin of 5.0243s, his best time a 2:08.9921s versus stablemate David Murphy’s 2:14.0164s in the retro TeamVodafone-liveried #24 FG Falcon.

The latter will start second in class and 18th outright this afternoon when Race 2, an 18-lapper, gets underway at 16:00 local time/AEDT.

Results: Qualifying for Race 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split 1 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 2:07.5959 2 10 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Nissan Altima S2 2:07.8071 0:00.2112 3 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 2:08.0536 0:00.4577 4 111 Triple Eight Race Engineering Cameron Hill Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.0962 0:00.5003 5 777 Triple Eight Race Engineering Declan Fraser Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.2831 0:00.6872 6 49 CGI TMA Hire Jay Hanson Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.8726 0:01.2767 7 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.8812 0:01.2853 8 26 Eggleston Motorsport Kai Allen Holden Commodore VE CH 2:08.9921 0:01.3962 9 30 Sherrin Rentals Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 2:08.9974 0:01.4015 10 3 SPITWATER / MWM Thomas Maxwell Nissan Altima S2 2:09.0149 0:01.4190 11 6 aginic / MWM Angelo Mouzouris Nissan Altima S2 2:09.1479 0:01.5520 12 38 Eggleston Motorsport Cameron Crick Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.4452 0:01.8493 13 58 EFS 4×4 Accessories Ryal Harris Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.5743 0:01.9784 14 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 2:09.6992 0:02.1033 15 67 Flash Bush Motorsports Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG/X S2 2:10.2408 0:02.6449 16 999 Bushwakka / Rare Spares Reef McCarthy Holden Commodore VF S2 2:10.8680 0:03.2721 17 8 Steeline Racing Elly Morrow Holden Commodore VF S2 2:12.2707 0:04.6748 18 24 Eggleston Motorsport David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 2:14.0164 0:06.4205 19 23 RHM / Nulon Ray Hislop Ford Falcon BA SC3 2:14.4061 0:06.8102 20 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 2:14.4115 0:06.8156 21 7 Mocomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:14.8611 0:07.2652 22 4 Crusher Parts International Tony Auddino Ford Falcon BF SC3 2:15.7022 0:08.1063 23 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:16.8713 0:09.2754 24 219 Masterton Motorsport James Masterton Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:17.1709 0:09.5750 25 76 STAGGER Men’s Health Online Garry Hills Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:17.5274 0:09.9315 26 25 Weldcraft Motorsport Paul Boschert Holden Commodore VE SC3 2:18.9111 0:11.3152 27 46 Turbo Brisbane Jarred Danaher Ford Falcon FG SC3 2:21.2707 0:13.6748 28 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 2:22.1871 0:14.5912 29 5 Anderson Motorsport Brad Vaughan Ford Falcon FG CH

Classes: S2 Super2, CH Super3 Championship, SC3 Super3 Cup, HC Super3 Heritage Class