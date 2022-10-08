Everingham claims Bathurst Super2 pole for Race 2

Tyler Everingham
MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham has put the #27 Nissan Altima on pole position for Race 2 of Round 5 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Bathurst.
Everingham will share the front row with Grove Racing’s Matt Payne in the #10 Nissan Altima after prevailing by a margin of 0.2112s, with Race 1 winner Zak Best, Cameron Hill, and series leader Declan Fraser rounding out the top five.
The session was officially declared wet but with no rain falling, the race line had already dried out significantly by the time the Super3 field rolled out for their 15 minutes.
The track had thus continued drying when the Super2 half of the session started, but the 2:08.9921s set by Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen (#26 VE Commodore) in Super3 was still faster than anyone in the higher class went on their first flyer, the best of those being Hill’s 2:09.2357s.
The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver had started on used tyres and was back into pit lane for a set of greens for the #111 VF Commodore next time around as Everingham, who did begin on new rubber, took over the ascendancy with a 2:08.6154s.
Everingham continued to increase his pace, to a 2:07.7853s on Lap 3 and a 2:07.5959s on Lap 4 before heading back to the pits and putting his cue in the rack.
Payne had taken up second on a 2:07.8071s as Best, Hill, and Fraser returned to the race track with their new set of tyres.
Hill moved up to third with a 2:08.0962s in the 15th and final minute prior to the chequered flag, after which team-mate Fraser moved up to fourth on a 2:08.2831s in the #777 VF Commodore, before Tickford Racing’s Best usurped both with a 2:08.0536s in his #78 FGX Falcon.
Jay Hanson (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) ended up sixth, from Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore), Super3 pole-sitter Allen, Aaron Seton (#30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore), and Thomas Maxwell (#3 MWM Nissan Altima).
MW Motorsport had repaired Angelo Mouzouris’ #6 Nissan Altima after his crash at Griffins Bend in Race 1 and he would qualify 11th outright on a 2:09.1479s.
McLean tapped the wall opposite John Hinxman Vista during the session while Super2 class debutant Reef McCarthy (#999 Image VF Commodore) bumped it harder as he qualified 16th outright.
The earlier, Super3 half of the session began with a prang for title contender Brad Vaughan when he understeered on his way to The Dipper and then whacked the wall with the left-rear.
Replays suggested that a failure within the left-front suspension of the #5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon precipitated the understeer moment and while Vaughan could drive back to the pits, Allen’s main challenger had been lost to the session.
The Eggleston driver was left to romp to pole position by a margin of 5.0243s, his best time a 2:08.9921s versus stablemate David Murphy’s 2:14.0164s in the retro TeamVodafone-liveried #24 FG Falcon.
The latter will start second in class and 18th outright this afternoon when Race 2, an 18-lapper, gets underway at 16:00 local time/AEDT.
Results: Qualifying for Race 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|27
|Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM
|Tyler Everingham
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|2:07.5959
|
|2
|10
|Grove Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|2:07.8071
|0:00.2112
|3
|78
|Best Leisure Industries
|Zak Best
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|2:08.0536
|0:00.4577
|4
|111
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Cameron Hill
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:08.0962
|0:00.5003
|5
|777
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Declan Fraser
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:08.2831
|0:00.6872
|6
|49
|CGI TMA Hire
|Jay Hanson
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:08.8726
|0:01.2767
|7
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Matthew McLean
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:08.8812
|0:01.2853
|8
|26
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Kai Allen
|Holden Commodore VE
|CH
|2:08.9921
|0:01.3962
|9
|30
|Sherrin Rentals
|Aaron Seton
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:08.9974
|0:01.4015
|10
|3
|SPITWATER / MWM
|Thomas Maxwell
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|2:09.0149
|0:01.4190
|11
|6
|aginic / MWM
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|2:09.1479
|0:01.5520
|12
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:09.4452
|0:01.8493
|13
|58
|EFS 4×4 Accessories
|Ryal Harris
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:09.5743
|0:01.9784
|14
|11
|Brema Group Racing
|Zane Morse
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:09.6992
|0:02.1033
|15
|67
|Flash Bush Motorsports
|Nash Morris
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|2:10.2408
|0:02.6449
|16
|999
|Bushwakka / Rare Spares
|Reef McCarthy
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:10.8680
|0:03.2721
|17
|8
|Steeline Racing
|Elly Morrow
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|2:12.2707
|0:04.6748
|18
|24
|Eggleston Motorsport
|David Murphy
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|2:14.0164
|0:06.4205
|19
|23
|RHM / Nulon
|Ray Hislop
|Ford Falcon BA
|SC3
|2:14.4061
|0:06.8102
|20
|35
|Unit Racing
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|2:14.4115
|0:06.8156
|21
|7
|Mocomm Motorsport Comms
|Jim Pollicina
|Holden Commodore VE
|SC3
|2:14.8611
|0:07.2652
|22
|4
|Crusher Parts International
|Tony Auddino
|Ford Falcon BF
|SC3
|2:15.7022
|0:08.1063
|23
|2
|Page Bros Jayco
|Steven Page
|Holden Commodore VE2
|SC3
|2:16.8713
|0:09.2754
|24
|219
|Masterton Motorsport
|James Masterton
|Holden Commodore VE
|SC3
|2:17.1709
|0:09.5750
|25
|76
|STAGGER Men’s Health Online
|Garry Hills
|Holden Commodore VE2
|SC3
|2:17.5274
|0:09.9315
|26
|25
|Weldcraft Motorsport
|Paul Boschert
|Holden Commodore VE
|SC3
|2:18.9111
|0:11.3152
|27
|46
|Turbo Brisbane
|Jarred Danaher
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|2:21.2707
|0:13.6748
|28
|96
|Collins Racing
|Gary Collins
|Holden Commodore VE2
|SC3
|2:22.1871
|0:14.5912
|29
|5
|Anderson Motorsport
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Falcon FG
|CH
|
|
Classes: S2 Super2, CH Super3 Championship, SC3 Super3 Cup, HC Super3 Heritage Class
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]