BJR completes overnight repair on Jones car

Brad Jones Racing has turned around the #96 ZB Commodore overnight ahead of Saturday’s running at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Macauley Jones, who is celebrating his birthday today, was involved in a tangle with Shane van Gisbergen at the top of the Mountain in Friday qualifying.

While van Gisbergen was dished a three-place grid penalty, BJR was left with a significant repair job on the entry Jones shares with Jordan Boys.

Both chassis rails on Car #96 were bent, with the team completing the repair from the firewall back at 01:30 on Saturday morning.

“It’s damaged both chassis rails on the car and a lot of damage around the back of the car,” team owner Brad Jones told Speedcafe.com.

“The guys worked until the early hours of the morning and got it straightened up and we’re ready to go today.

“It’s another day so hopefully things will go well.

“It’s fantastic, all the guys chipped in and did an amazing job,” he added.

“When they finished their cars they jumped onto this one and the car looks brand new, fantastic job by the team.”

Jones/Boys qualified 22nd for the Great Race, with Practice 5, for co-drivers only, is set to get underway at 10:20 AEDT.