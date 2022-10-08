Bathurst 1000 Shootout cancelled amid wet weather

The Top 10 Shootout ahead of tomorrow’s Repco Bathurst 1000 has been cancelled due to the wet conditions.

A deluge of rain hit Mount Panorama on Saturday afternoon, forcing the cancellation of the preceding Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia and Dunlop Super2 Series races.

Rivers formed across the circuit in some places, with a significant amount of standing water seen on the broadcast at 16:00 AEDT.

At 16:30, representatives from Motorsport Australia and Supercars completed a track inspection, at which point the rain had slowed to a drizzle.

An area of particular concern was the exit of Hell Corner, where there appeared to be a pair of separate rivers running across the track.

Motorsport Australia advised at 16:55 that the shootout had been cancelled due to the conditions.

It means the starting order for Sunday’s Great race will be entirely set from the qualifying session which took place on Friday.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters/James Moffat will start from pole position, sharing the front row with Lee Holdsworth/Matthew Payne’s Grove Racing Mustang.

Shane van Gisbergen’s #97 ZB Commodore is set to start from seventh after receiving a three-place grid penalty for an incident with Macauley Jones.

A statement from Motorsport Australia read: “Race Control has advised that the Supercars Top 10 Shootout has been cancelled due to extreme weather, leaving the track in an unsafe condition for competition.

“Stewards are currently determining grid position for tomorrow’s Bathurst 1000.”