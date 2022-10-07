Zak Brown ‘glad’ for Masi in new Supercars role

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has given his vote of confidence for recently appointed Supercars Commission Chair Michael Masi.

As reported by Speedcafe.com yesterday, the former Formula 1 race director returned to the Supercars paddock at this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000 in his new role.

The Australian took over as Chair of the Supercars Commission from Neil Crompton on September 1, having departed the FIA in July.

While he wasn’t in attendance at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint, this weekend’s Great Race marks Masi’s first Supercars event since the Adelaide 500 of 2019.

Brown, who is a co-owner of Walkinshaw Andretti United, has also made the trip to Mount Panorama.

Speaking to media, he threw his support behind Masi.

“I like Michael; I was a fan of his in Formula 1,” said Brown.

“It’s unfortunate what happened there, I think he’s a very good race steward and he’s a racer.

“So I’m glad to see that he’s in Supercars, because I think he adds value.”

Masi also recently picked up a role on the South Australian Motor Sport Board.