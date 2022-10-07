Whincup to qualify instead of Feeney at Bathurst

Jamie Whincup will qualify the #88 ZB Commodore instead of Broc Feeney at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

When asked by Speedcafe.com in the Thursday press conference, Whincup confirmed that Feeney would be behind the wheel for qualifying.

However, it appears the wet conditions have changed the plan.

Whincup was seen on the broadcast with his race suit on ahead of the start of qualifying.

Triple Eight Race Engineering Team Manager, Mark Dutton, explained the decision was made today.

“As your saw in [Practice 4], Broc was doing well initially but then didn’t keep progressing so we didn’t want to over-pressure him,” said Dutton.

“We’re the only people with the fortunate position to have a seven-time champion as the co-driver so it would be a pretty silly move for us not to do it.

“Relieve the pressure from Broc, he can catch his breath, look at some more data overnight, analyse that and come back tomorrow.”

Rain has fallen consistently at Mount Panorama since late morning on Friday, with patches of standing water in places around the circuit.