VIDEO: Bathurst 1000 Supercars preview and latest news
Whincup to qualify instead of Feeney at Bathurst
LIVE: Friday at the Bathurst 1000
Best wins as Bathurst fog causes early finish to Super2 Race 1
GALLERY: Behind the scenes at the Bathurst 1000
Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Alonso fastest in wet Japanese GP practice
Brown: No signs of chassis damage on Car #9
Van Gisbergen fastest in Practice 4 as rain causes havoc at Bathurst
Zak Brown ‘glad’ for Masi in new Supercars role
Live Updates: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]