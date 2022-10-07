> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Bathurst 1000 Supercars preview and latest news

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 7th October, 2022 - 4:52pm

In the latest episode of Ryco Filters Clearing The Air, Speedcafe.com journalist Slade Perrins previews this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000 and recaps the latest Supercars news.

