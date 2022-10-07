Van Gisbergen explains Bathurst 1000 qualifying incident

Shane van Gisbergen has explained his perspective of the qualifying clash with Macauley Jones at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The pair tangled through The Esses, leaving Jones’ Brad Jones Racing ZB Commodore with significant damage to the rear.

Van Gisbergen was handed a three-place grid drop, which will be applied following Saturday’s Top 10 Shootout, given he qualified fourth.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver, who would not comment when queried on the matter by Speedcafe.com, explained the incident in a social media post.

“Wild qualifying day at Bathurst,” he wrote.

“We are in the shootout which is always awesome! Bizzare ending to quali making contact with the 96 car, from my end I saw him make a big mistake at T1 and go wide so knew his lap was ruined.

“At Skyline he braked super early and out of the line so I thought he was letting me past, once I committed over Skyline that was it.

“Looking forward to tomorrow.”

Jones said on Pit Lane Live that he did not realise van Gisbergen was so close behind at the time.

“We were not having the fastest car at the time, we were hanging onto the rear a fair bit,” he said.

“I could see that he was catching me, but I was a tenth down on my fastest lap. I was pushing for what I had. It was very unexpected.”

