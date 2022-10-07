> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 7th October, 2022 - 8:30am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Friday, October 7

Practice 1, 13:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 16:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, October 8

Practice 3, 13:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 16:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 17:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 9

Pre-race, 14:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 15:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 18:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 10

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

 

