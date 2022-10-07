Supercars evaluating LED windscreen numbers for Gen3

Supercars is evaluating the use of LED information displays inside the windscreen when Gen3 makes its competitive debut next year.

LED panels have been fitted to both the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang prototypes for this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000, where they have been conducting demonstration runs.

Speedcafe.com understands the displays are being evaluated for a potential introduction next season as part of the Gen3 ruleset.

Key in the evaluation is the visibility of the LED panels for timekeepers, who still perform a manual back-up.

They could be used to display the position of cars while on track, with a number of other features able to be programmed in.

The panels fitted to the Camaro and Mustang this weekend only have space for two numbers, which would be appropriate for positional display.

Should the panels be used to show the number a car is entered under, it would need space for three digits.

In this year’s Great Race, three cars are entered with a triple-digit competition number (#100, #118, and #888).

LED information panels were set to be rolled out in the 2020 Supercars Championship, though supply chain issues put paid to that.