Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 7th October, 2022 - 6:47pm

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 23 1:41.935
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 21 1:42.170 +0.235s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 23 1:42.786 +0.851s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 26 1:42.834 +0.899s
5 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 16 1:43.187 +1.252s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:43.204 +1.269s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 1:43.533 +1.598s
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:43.733 +1.798s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 12 1:43.884 +1.949s
10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 16 1:44.525 +2.590s
11 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 10 1:44.709 +2.774s
12 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 16 1:44.962 +3.027s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15 1:45.039 +3.104s
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:45.257 +3.322s
15 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:45.261 +3.326s
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 11 1:45.885 +3.950s
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 9 1:46.030 +4.095s
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 20 1:46.776 +4.841s
19 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 13 1:47.109 +5.174s

