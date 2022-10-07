Russell leads Mercedes one-two in second wet practice
Grid penalty for van Gisbergen after Bathurst Qualifying clash
Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Jake Kostecki fined $10k for Bathurst red flag breach
Brad Jones on SVG incident: ‘I just don’t understand it’
Waters expecting ‘more challenging’ shootout if rain continues
Waters takes provisional pole, van Gisbergen tangles with Jones
Bathurst Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge final postponed until Gold Coast
VIDEO: Bathurst 1000 Supercars preview and latest news
Whincup to qualify instead of Feeney at Bathurst
LIVE: Friday at the Bathurst 1000
Best wins as Bathurst fog causes early finish to Super2 Race 1
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]