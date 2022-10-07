Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|7
|1:42.248
|
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15
|1:42.563
|+0.315s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|1:42.634
|+0.386s
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|5
|1:43.022
|+0.774s
|5
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|15
|1:43.258
|+1.010s
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|4
|1:43.362
|+1.114s
|7
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|13
|1:43.761
|+1.513s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|1:43.889
|+1.641s
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|13
|1:43.969
|+1.721s
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|4
|1:44.234
|+1.986s
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|15
|1:44.429
|+2.181s
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|8
|1:44.486
|+2.238s
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|6
|1:44.558
|+2.310s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|10
|1:44.570
|+2.322s
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|9
|1:44.791
|+2.543s
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12
|1:44.878
|+2.630s
|17
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|11
|1:45.424
|+3.176s
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|4
|1:46.103
|+3.855s
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|1:46.192
|+3.944s
|20
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|8
|1:48.090
|+5.842s
