Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 7th October, 2022 - 3:24pm

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 7 1:42.248
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 15 1:42.563 +0.315s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 1:42.634 +0.386s
4 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 5 1:43.022 +0.774s
5 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 15 1:43.258 +1.010s
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 4 1:43.362 +1.114s
7 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 13 1:43.761 +1.513s
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 7 1:43.889 +1.641s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 13 1:43.969 +1.721s
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 4 1:44.234 +1.986s
11 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 15 1:44.429 +2.181s
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 8 1:44.486 +2.238s
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 6 1:44.558 +2.310s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 10 1:44.570 +2.322s
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 9 1:44.791 +2.543s
16 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 12 1:44.878 +2.630s
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 11 1:45.424 +3.176s
18 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 4 1:46.103 +3.855s
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 1:46.192 +3.944s
20 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 8 1:48.090 +5.842s

