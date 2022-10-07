LIVE: Friday at the Bathurst 1000
Russell believes de Vries deserves F1 drive
Heimgartner’s ‘strongest’ chance at Bathurst 1000 glory
TV times, Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix
Verstappen needs ‘perfect weekend’ to seal F1 title in Japan
Ferrucci lands AJ Foyt IndyCar contract
2023 Supercars calendar expected after Bathurst
Engine not cause of Gen3 delays says Herrod
Mir poised for MotoGP return in Australia
GALLERY: Thursday at the Bathurst 1000
Love scores Carrera Cup pole at Bathurst
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]