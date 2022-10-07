> News > Supercars

Hazelwood causes red flag in Bathurst Practice 4

Slade Perrins

By Slade Perrins

Friday 7th October, 2022 - 1:34pm

Todd Hazelwood in the wall. Picture: Fox Sports

Todd Hazelwood has caused a red flag after finding the wall in the fourth practice session at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Heavy rain began falling prior to the start of Supercars Championship Practice 4, causing havoc in the preceding Toyota 86 race.

Hazelwood went straight on at Griffins Bend, becoming buried in the tyre wall and causing an interruption to the hour-long session.

Replays also showed Andre Heimgartner running off at The Chase and making a trip through the gravel, while Tim Slade made contact with the wall in The Dipper.

At the time of the red flag, Shane van Gisbergen was fastest on a 2:31.992s.

UPDATE: Practice 4 has restarted after a delay of just over eight minutes.

Tim Slade’s hit with the wall. Picture: Fox Sports

