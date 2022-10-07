Grid penalty for van Gisbergen after Bathurst Qualifying clash

Shane van Gisbergen has been handed a grid penalty for his incident with Macauley Jones in Qualifying for the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The penalty to the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing entry will be three positions, applied after tomorrow afternoon’s Top 10 Shootout.

It means that Car #97 can start no higher than fourth on the grid on Sunday morning, when either van Gisbergen or Garth Tander will be behind the wheel, and as low as 13th.

Replays showed that he had caught the #96 Wet & Forget ZB Commodore as they arrived at Skyline, then got an overlap as they dropped through The Esses.

At the right-hander on the way out of the complex, van Gisbergen made contact with the right-hand side of the Brad Jones Racing entry towards its rear corner, causing it to rotate and make rear-end contact with the concrete wall.

Brad Jones was left bemused by the incident, while van Gisbergen did not comment when queried on the matter by Speedcafe.com.

More to follow