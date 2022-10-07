> News > Supercars

GALLERY: Behind the scenes at the Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 7th October, 2022 - 3:38pm

Speedcafe.com’s own, Richard Gresham, has captured all the behind-the-scenes action at this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

SC DZ7_6222 copy
SC DZ7_6250 copy
SC DZ7_6280 copy
SC DZ7_6284 copy
SC DZ7_6293 copy
SC DZ7_6407 copy
SC DZ7_6427 copy
SC DZ7_6435 copy
SC DZ7_6443 copy
SC DZ7_6453 copy
SC DZ7_6483 copy
SC DZ7_6492 copy
SC DZ7_6500 copy
SC DZ7_6511 copy
SC DZ7_6518 copy
SC DZ7_6528 copy
SC Z90_7289[1] copy
SC Z90_7470 copy
SC Z90_8031 copy
SC Z90_8043 copy
SC Z90_8225 copy
SC Z90_8237 copy

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]