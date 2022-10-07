Brad Jones on SVG incident: ‘I just don’t understand it’

Brad Jones has been left bemused after one of his cars finished Qualifying for the Repco Bathurst 1000 in the wall as a result of contact with Shane van Gisbergen.

Macauley Jones backed into the concrete after a touch from the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver as they exited The Esses in the final seconds of the 40-minute session at Mount Panorama.

Replays showed that van Gisbergen had caught the #96 Wet & Forget ZB Commodore as they arrived at Skyline, then got an overlap as they dropped through The Esses.

At the right-hander on the way out of the complex, Car #97 made contact with the right-hand side of the Brad Jones Racing entry towards its rear corner, causing it to rotate.

“I just don’t understand it,” Brad Jones told Speedcafe.com.

“He definitely wouldn’t have been on a fast lap because he was trying to go around the outside of someone and the other car can’t just disappear. I don’t know what he was thinking.

“He’s already fourth, he’s not going to go faster,” added Jones.

“I just don’t understand.”

Van Gisbergen qualified fourth and Macauley Jones 22nd for the Mount Panorama enduro, with the incident under investigation.

UPDATE: Grid penalty for Car #97