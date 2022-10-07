500cc world champion Phil Read dies

Phil Read, the first person to win world championships in the 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc classes of motorcycle racing, has died at the age of 83.

The Briton collected seven titles in 14 years in grand prix competition, winning 52 races across four classes, the other being 350cc.

A statement from Read’s family read, “It is with incredible sadness that the Read family reports the passing of Phil Read MBE while peacefully asleep on the morning of October 6th, 2022, at his home in Caterbury, England.

“Phil is best known for winning Yamaha’s first world championship title in 1964 with four more Yamaha-mounted titles including one fought as a privateer, plus two premier class 500cc world championships in 1973 and 1974 for the Italian MV Agusta marque.

“Often a controversial and outspoken figure, his prolific racing career included 52 FIM Grand Prix wins and eight wins at the iconic Isle of Man TT Races. In 2002 he was granted the status of ‘MotoGP Legend’ by Dorna.

“Phil is survived by his sons Michael, Graham, Phil Jr, Roki and daughter Esme.”

The FIM also paid tribute.

“The FIM is sad to announce the sudden and recent passing of seven-times FIM Grand Prix Road Racing World Champion Phillip William Read at the age of eighty-three years old,” read a statement from the governing body.

“Nicknamed ‘The Prince of Speed’, Read was the first man to win World Championships in the 125cc, 250cc and 500cc classes. Phil won his first title in 1964 and then followed it up with another 250 championship the following year.

“However, his best-ever season was perhaps in 1968 when he won both the 125 and 250 championships in the same season. He also went on to secure back-to-back 500cc title wins in 1973 and 1974.

“A true character on and off the track, Phil will be missed by all that knew and met him. The entire FIM Family extends its condolences to his family and many friends at this sad and difficult time.”

