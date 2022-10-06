Who is your pick for the voice of Australian motorsport?

The 2022 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey presented by Kincrome is underway and, in the lead-up to the Repco Bathurst 1000, we want to know who you think is the voice of Australian motorsport.

Every sport has a voice and the 2022 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey is your opportunity to let us know who you think the best presenter/commentator in Australian motorsport.

We want to know who you enjoy listening to the most and who provides the most value to your viewing experience.

Over the years, a diverse range of talents and personalities have covered the biggest moments in Australian motorsport across commentating, reporting, and presenting roles.

The Supercars broadcast features a host of well-known identities, with the coverage fronted by host Jessica Yates, five-time Supercars champion Mark Skaife, and driver turned veteran commentator Neil Crompton.

The trio are supported by Mark Larkham and Riana Crehan from pit lane.

Three-time Supercars champion Craig Lowndes, 2007 title winner Garth Tander, as well as four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy have also lent their voices and provided expert comments in the events televised on Foxtel.

Experienced sports presenter Mark Beretta and former Supercars regular Jack Perkins have featured in the broadcast for events covered by the Seven Network, with Brad Hodge and Chris Stubbs to join them as part of the the on-air team for this weekend’s Bathurst 1000.

Stan Sport’s coverage of the SpeedSeries events has been led by Matt White, with Stubbs as co-host, and Greg Rust filling roles in the commentary box and pit lane.

Australian Rally Champion Molly Taylor, commentators Richard Craill and Matt Naulty, as well as former Supercars regulars Fabian Coulthard and Michael Caruso have also featured in SpeedSeries broadcasts this year.

Supercars champion Russell Ingall and 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris also feature on the list, as the hosts of the online show Enforcer & The Dude.

Who do you think is the best presenter/commentator in Australian motorsport?

Head to the 2022 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey and let us know.

The 2022 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey closes at 23:59 AEDT on Sunday, October 23.

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW MORE DETAILS ON THE MOTORSPORT SURVEY.