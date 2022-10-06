Whincup reveals ergonomic challenge as Feeney’s co-driver

Jamie Whincup says he is still getting used to the ergonomics of what is now Broc Feeney’s Red Bull ZB Commodore rather than his own, at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Seeing Whincup in Car #88 is a fairly familiar sight but, according to the four-time Great Race winner, the cabin has changed significantly since he vacated the seat as a full-time driver at the end of 2021.

Asked how the experience is so far this year compared to last, the new-for-2022 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Principal explained, “Well, it’s the same car; just, Broc’s changed the economics quite a lot.

“So, I’m sort of flopping around all over the place, just experiencing co-driver life where everything’s not perfect, but that’s the way it goes.”

Feeney was seventh-fastest in Practice 1 on a 2:05.3484s before Whincup claimed third in Practice 2, which was set aside for the co-drivers, on a 2:04.4477s.

While Garth Tander similarly outpaced Shane van Gisbergen in the other Triple Eight Race Engineering, those two are a much closer match for each other in terms of experience and accolades than the pilot of Car #88.

Nevertheless, Whincup has no designs on usurping Feeney in any way this weekend, and confirmed that the second-time Bathurst 1000 starter will qualify tomorrow afternoon.

Asked if he has more input than a co-driver might ordinarily be expected to have, he responded, “No, I’m a co-driver and I’ve got to do my role, and hand the car over to Broc to come home strong.

“So, the further up the grid I can hand the car over, the better, of course, but there’ll be no hero stuff for me.”

That Cars #88 and #97 were near the top of the timesheets was hardly a surprise, but there was one real standout in a Triple Eight-built car on the opening day of the Bathurst 1000 event.

James Golding, who was only brought into PremiAir Racing mid-season, set the second-fastest lap of Practice 1 when he achieved a 2:04.3851s in the #31 Subway ZB Commodore.

“It was an up-and-down session for us,” admitted Whincup of his afternoon behind the wheel.

“I don’t think we’re as quick as the other [Red Bull Ampol] car and also our sister car, the Subway PHR car, was very fast this morning as well.

“So I think there’s a bit of learning there for us to do to get the 88 car a bit quicker.”

Practice 3, an all-in session which is forecast to be wet, is set to get underway tomorrow at 10:10 local time/AEDT.